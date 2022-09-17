UrduPoint.com

Chehlum, Urs Concluded Peacefully

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Over 10,000 police personnel performed their duties to provide foolproof security to the mourners of the Chehlum processions and devotees visiting the shrine of Data Sahib as the 979th Urs of Data Ali Hajveri and Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) concluded peacefully on Saturday

The security of the provincial capital remained beefed up on the day.

DIG Operation Lahore Afzaal Ahmed Kosar visited the procession route (Shabih-e-Tazia) as well as the shrine of Ali Hajvery Gunj Bakhsh and surrounding areas to review the security arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali, SSP Operations, SP Security and other senior officers also accompanied the DIG.

On the occasion, DIG Afzal Ahmed Kosar met community leaders and the licence-holders of the main mourning procession as well as the administration of the shrine of Data Sahib and inquired from them regarding the standard of security provided by police. He directed the police officers and officials deputed at various points of the main mourning procession routes and the shrine to remain alert and keep a vigilant eye on any suspicious activity.

He further directed the Dolphin Squad and PRU teams to ensure effective patrolling around the procession route, Imam bargahs and the shrine of Data Sahib.

