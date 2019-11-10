Cheif Secretary chairs meeting to review preparation of Livestock Expo

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Cheif Secretary Baolochistan Captain (retd) Fazil Asghar on Sunday chaired a meeting to review preparation of Livestock Expo which would be held on November 18 to 20 in Quetta.

Various relevant officials of different departments including Livestock officials attended the meeting where Cheif Secretary (CS) Balochistan was briefed about Livestock Expo arrangements measures, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, CS Fazil Asghar said provincial government was going to set up Livestock Expo first time in province in order to create awareness among people to take interest in investment of Livestock sector which would help for promotion of same department .

He said the livestock sector has backbone of province and its development would keep positive impact on economic of country and Balochistan, saying foreigners and local companies would also be attended to the Livestock Expo in Quetta.

"Establisment of Livestock Expo is important steps which will put Livestock Department towards of progress in Balochistan", he said.

He also appreciated efforts of those officials and their team for successful preparation of Livestock Expo in Quetta.

However, Livestock Expo to be set up from November 18 till 20 in Quetta.