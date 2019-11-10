UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cheif Secretary Chairs Meeting To Review Preparation Of Livestock Expo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

Cheif Secretary chairs meeting to review preparation of Livestock Expo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Cheif Secretary Baolochistan Captain (retd) Fazil Asghar on Sunday chaired a meeting to review preparation of Livestock Expo which would be held on November 18 to 20 in Quetta.

Various relevant officials of different departments including Livestock officials attended the meeting where Cheif Secretary (CS) Balochistan was briefed about Livestock Expo arrangements measures, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, CS Fazil Asghar said provincial government was going to set up Livestock Expo first time in province in order to create awareness among people to take interest in investment of Livestock sector which would help for promotion of same department .

He said the livestock sector has backbone of province and its development would keep positive impact on economic of country and Balochistan, saying foreigners and local companies would also be attended to the Livestock Expo in Quetta.

"Establisment of Livestock Expo is important steps which will put Livestock Department towards of progress in Balochistan", he said.

He also appreciated efforts of those officials and their team for successful preparation of Livestock Expo in Quetta.

However, Livestock Expo to be set up from November 18 till 20 in Quetta.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Progress Same November Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO, and Chairman ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Book Fair 2019 concludes yesterday

2 hours ago

Air Arabia posts record third quarter net profit o ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Silicon Oasis launch fir ..

2 hours ago

ADSD discusses AI and emerging technologies&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Liberian Pr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.