Cheif Secretary Directs All Officers To Resolve People's Issues Through Khuli Kachehris

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:24 PM

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Dr. kazim Niaz on Friday said that resolving people's problems at their doors step was the top priority for which Khuli Kachehris (open court) were regularly held across the province

He directed officers of all departments to ensure resolving public issues through Khuli Kachehris.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review performance report of all districts in the province.

The meeting was informed that 469 Khuli Kachehris were being held during the last four months.

The meeting was further informed that public representatives, MNAs and MPAs also participated in these Khuli Kachehris.

Moreover, six Khuli Kachehris each were being held exclusively for women and the minority community, one each for farmers and transgender community.

Total 1,765 complaints of people were addressed and work on reaming complaints were in progress and a detailed report would be submitted before Chief Secretary soon.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz on the occasion directed�all�officers of�government�machinery to address the problems of citizens according to their expectations.

