Chela Ram condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :National Minority Commission (NCM) Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani on Monday said the patriot Pakistani Hindus were ready to sacrifice their lives for their motherland in any hour of need.

Chairing the fourth meeting of NCM, he condemned the atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by occupied forces. The Pakistani Hindus vehemently condemned the fascist policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

He said the state was bound to provide equal opportunities to Muslim and Muslim population alike as Non Muslims were also the sons of the soil.

The forum discussed promotion of Interfaith harmony. The meeting discussed protecting basic rights of non Muslim population of the country in accordance with Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The NCM lauded the working of Parliamentary Committee on Forced Conversion.

The meeting was attended by the NCM members, representatives of the ministries of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Human Rights, Interior, and Law and Justice, and Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz.