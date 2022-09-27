Chela Ram Kewlani selected as chairman of PREA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A well-known businessman, Chela Ram Kewlani has been elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Rice Exporters Association (PREA).

Chela Ram Kewlani is also the owner of KK Rice Mills Pvt Ltd, a top 100 company in Pakistan, besides having great expertise in rice trading.

In the past, he was the senior vice chairman REAP and president of the Pakistan Hindu Council and at present he is serving as the chairman of the National Minority Commission of Pakistan in the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

On Tuesday, while meeting with the journalist community, Chela Ram Kewlani said that I am proud that I am a citizen of Pakistan.

"Today, I am grateful to all those people, my family, friends, relatives, all my REAP members, and my supporters, because of whose prayers and support, God has given me this position and honor," he added.