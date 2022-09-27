UrduPoint.com

Chela Ram Kewlani Selected As Chairman Of PREA

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Chela Ram Kewlani selected as chairman of PREA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A well-known businessman, Chela Ram Kewlani has been elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Rice Exporters Association (PREA).

Chela Ram Kewlani is also the owner of KK Rice Mills Pvt Ltd, a top 100 company in Pakistan, besides having great expertise in rice trading.

In the past, he was the senior vice chairman REAP and president of the Pakistan Hindu Council and at present he is serving as the chairman of the National Minority Commission of Pakistan in the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

On Tuesday, while meeting with the journalist community, Chela Ram Kewlani said that I am proud that I am a citizen of Pakistan.

"Today, I am grateful to all those people, my family, friends, relatives, all my REAP members, and my supporters, because of whose prayers and support, God has given me this position and honor," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Minority Company God Family All Top

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitati ..

Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood af ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic nor ..

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

1 hour ago
 GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

4 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.