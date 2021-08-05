UrduPoint.com

Chela Ram Takes Notice Of Hindu Temple Vandalism

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Chela Ram takes notice of Hindu temple vandalism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :National Commission for Minorities Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani on Wednesday took notice of the Hindu temple vandalism in Bhong Sharif, Sadiqabad Tehsil, Rehim Yar Khan district.

He contacted District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz and directed him to deploy additional police force and Rangers in the area.

The DPO informed Chela Ram that situation was under control and action was being taken against the culprits.

