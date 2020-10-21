(@FahadShabbir)

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani Wednesday said minorities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan as compared to India where the lives of minorities had been made miserable by the Modi's government obsessed with Hindutva ideology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani Wednesday said minorities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan as compared to India where the lives of minorities had been made miserable by the Modi's government obsessed with Hindutva ideology.

Addressing a news conference flanked by NCM members and Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz here, he said Pakistani Hindus were reluctant to visit their holy places in India due to insecurity.

Expressing dismay over the inhuman attitude of India towards minorities, he condemned the murder of 11 Hindus of Pakistan's origin in India and termed Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi's policies disastrous for all the humanity on earth.

He said the commission members had visited across the country to have first-hand knowledge about the issues being faced by the minorities.

The commission, having representation from all segments of the society, was playing a vital role in strengthening the minorities' rights, he said adding prime minister Imran Khan had assured for resolving the chronic issues of minorities.

He said the NCM was planning to brief the international media about the facilities being provided to the minorities in Pakistan. Likewise, it would meet the minorities members next month for evolving consensus on the minority protection bill and forced conversion bill.

He said the government was taking concrete steps to monitor the forced conversion.

Chela Ram lauded the role of parliament in impeding the forced conversion, saying it was was a joint issue of provinces and federation.

He said the commission had finalized the draft of religious harmony law and the bill had been sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Shunila Ruth said a draft was being finalized for preventing the forced conversion after evolving consensus with all the stakeholders.

She said the top most priority of incumbent government was to protect the rights of minorities.

She said five percent quota for minorities in government jobs were being ensured, whereas the seven percent quota for minorities in Ehsaas Programme.

CII chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said the NCM's efforts and contributions should be highlighted for acknowledgment.

Qibla emphasized on greater interfaith harmony to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy against Pakistan and said minorities in Pakistan were enjoying the complete freedom as per the Constitution of the country.

"We all should play our role in promoting harmony and cohesion among all segments of the society," he added.

Responding to a question, Qibla said the issue of construction of temple in Islamabad would be resolved after detailed study and discussion.