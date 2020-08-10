UrduPoint.com
Chela Ram Urges World Powers To Take Notice Of Indian Brutalities In IIOJK

Chairman National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chela Ram Kewlani Monday urged the world powers to take notice of Indian brutalities and year long illegal military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Chairing the second meeting of National Commission for Minorities (NCM) at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, he said Pakistani minorities would remain one step ahead in supporting innocent Kashmiris against tyrannical rule of Indian forces.

The NCM would continue opposing the illegal military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.

He strongly condemned the brutal murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus during their migration to India.

He said NCM would play its role in improving positive image of Pakistan at international level.

Criticizing Indian inhuman brutalities against minorities, he said NCM supports genuine demands of Indian Muslims.

The commission was apprised that the deliberations on Interfaith Harmony policy and National Commission for Minorities bill was continuing right now, he added.

The NCM meeting expressed dismayed and condolence over the accident of two brothers of Sikh Community in Peshawar.

A member of NCM Dr Mimpal Singh thanked the government and Pakistan Army for helping the Sikh brothers. Sikh community was also in trouble in India. The freedom of Khalistan is essential along with Kashmir, he added.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri said Modi's blunders in IIOJK has pushed the Illegally Occupied Territory into a blind alley as freedom of expression was also banned there.

The world has started better understanding the plight of Kashmiris during COVID lockdown.

He said due to efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan the issue of Kashmir had come to the agenda of United Nations Security Council thrice.

It has been made clear before the world that who so ever supports Pakistan on Kashmir will be our true friend.

A Cell was working in the religious ministry to ensure protecting the honour of the holy prophet (PBUH) and checking the publication of hate material, the minister added.

Secretaries Ministries of Religious Affairs and Interfaith, Interior, Law and Justice and others attended the meeting.

