ChelaRam Expresses Satisfaction On Govt Steps Over Temple In Karak

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

ChelaRam expresses satisfaction on govt steps over temple in Karak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman of the National Minorities Commission (NMC) Chela Ram Kewlani, Thursday expressed his satisfaction over the steps taken by the government of Pakistan for rebuilding of Hindu temple set ablaze in Karak.

Talking to APP he said that 'The Teri Temple' will be rebuild as per the order of the Supreme Court at the same place in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that he had visited the site of the former state of Teri in KP with his delegation, adding that the Teri Temple was a major pilgrimage site and a moment of great sorrow and grief for the Hindu community.

"We are grateful to the government and Supreme Court for taking prompt notice."he remarked.

The National Minorities Commission will prepare a report on the incident and send it to the national and provincial governments as soon as possible,he added.

