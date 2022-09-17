Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnity

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mourning processions will be taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2022) The 'Chehlum' of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is being observed today (Saturday) with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifices for the cause of islam.

The Federal Government has authorized deployment of Army troops and personnel of civil armed forces to maintain law and order across the country at the Chehlum of Imam Hussain [RA].

The approval to this effect was given on the request of all the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

A Central Control Room has been established at the Ministry of Interior to monitor the overall security situation in the country.

The district administrations and law enforcement agencies have finalized all necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners.