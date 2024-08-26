Open Menu

Chelum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 10:52 PM

The Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) was observed in the district with great solemnity and reverence amid tight security arrangements

In this regard, mourning processions were taken out and majilis were held to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

The speakers at Imambargahs highlighted the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and devoted companions who rendered their lives for the glory and existence of Islam.

They also urged the Muslims to evolve unity and follow the teachings of islam to successfully meet the challenges.

The district police had also made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of Chehlum.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood also visited and inspected the route for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain(RA) central procession.

The DPO had issued special directives to ensure effective measures for the peaceful observance of Chehlum.

He instructed that all personnel stationed at internal and external routes must conduct thorough checks of everyone coming and going.

He directed that no vehicles or motorcycles should be parked within 50 meters of the procession route or Imambargahs.

More Stories From Pakistan