Chemical Department UET holds interaction session with students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Department of Chemical UET Peshawar on Thursday arranged an interactive session of students with the Vice Chancellor and other faculty members here.

The opening ceremony of the Pakistan Institute of Chemical Engineers (PIChE-2022) was also held, wherein Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor said, "You owe a huge service to your parents and this country who have given you all opportunities to become successful in your career," adding the department of Chemical Engineering had produced eminent graduates who are serving the needs of the country.

"We provide you with the best facilities in our limited resources,'' he highlighted. He assured the full cooperation of the university and urged the students to work hard with dedication to achieve their career goals. He said all our disciplines are accredited under the PEC's Outcome-Based Education System (OBE) which "makes our graduates at par with international standards".

Prof. Dr Sahar Noor, Dean Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering and Prof.

Dr Muddasar Habib, Chairman Department of Chemical Engineering also spoke on the occasion. They urged the students to learn good human practices besides getting technical education. "Engineering education will make you good engineers but learning soft skills will make you good human beings," they stressed.

Later, Prof. Dr Iftikhar Hussain inaugurated a well-equipped Gas Engineering Lab at the Department of Chemical Engineering, UET Peshawar. The lab is established as part of funding by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to sponsor a Chair on Gas Engineering at the Department of Chemical Engineering, UET Peshawar.

The project is sponsored by SNGPL through an annual grant of Rs. 2 million, whereas UET Peshawar provides expertise for research to find solutions to the technical problems faced by SNGPL. Prof. Dr Misbah Ullah, Chairman of Department of Industrial Engineering, Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar UET Peshawar, Senior Faculty members and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.