Chemical Factory Fined Rs 200,000
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The district environment agency sealed a boiler of a sizing unit and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on a chemical factory near here on Friday.
According to official sources, the sizing unit located in a small industrial estate was sealed over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.
A case was registered with Nishatabad police station against the unit's owner, who was involved in de-sealing the boiler illegally.
Several smoke-emitting vehicles were also fined on various roads.
