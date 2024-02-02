Chemical factory fined Rs 200,000

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The district environment agency sealed a boiler of a sizing unit and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on a chemical factory near here on Friday.

According to official sources, the sizing unit located in a small industrial estate was sealed over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.

A case was registered with Nishatabad police station against the unit's owner, who was involved in de-sealing the boiler illegally.

Several smoke-emitting vehicles were also fined on various roads.