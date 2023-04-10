Chemical factory gutted, 2 injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Two persons were injured due to a fire, which erupted in a chemical factory in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that fire erupted in 'Behzad & Co' unit, situated at Chak No 61-JB Dharoran on Narwala Road to Jhang Road bypass due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material.

Two persons including factory owner Khalid Aziz (63) and Mazhar Hussain (60) received serious burn injuries on 50 per cent parts of their bodies.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

The injured were shifted to Allied Hospital where doctors were striving to save their lives, he added.