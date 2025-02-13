Open Menu

Chemical Factory Raided In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Chemical factory raided in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A chemical factory near Patni Police Station in Sukkur was raided by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. Muhammad Bux RaKar, and sensitive agencies here on Thursday.

During the operation, the factory owner managed to escape as a raid resulted in the seizure of approximately 45,000 to 50,000 liters of chemicals from the factory, which was subsequently sealed.

Two individuals, identified as Muhammad Aslam son of Dogar Khan and Shahzado Khan son of Muhammad Aslam Dogar, were arrested and handed over to Patni Police.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, ordered the registration of an FIR against the factory owner. The operation was part of a crackdown on illegal activities in the region.

It is worth noting that the Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur had been actively involved in addressing various issues in the region, including fraud cases.

