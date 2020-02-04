UrduPoint.com
Chemical-string Factory Unearthed, 20 Arrested Along With Kites In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:54 PM

The police here unearthed a chemical-coating string factory, besides arresting 20 persons possessing a huge number of kites during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The police here unearthed a chemical-coating string factory, besides arresting 20 persons possessing a huge number of kites during past 12 hours.

Police said Tuesday that the team conducted raid in Madanpura and unearthed a factory where chemical-coating string was prepared for kite flying purposes.

The team also seized more than 500 kites, 30 bundles of chemical-string and 300 bags of raw material from the spot and arrested accused --Abdur Rehman alias Kodu, Muhammad Rehman and Ahmad.

In another raid, the police seized more than 400 kites near Bibi Jan godown and arrested rickshaw driver Imdad Ahmad from the spot.

The police arrested 16 other persons including Salman, Sadiq, Sajid, Hasan, Usman, Ghaus, Usama, Abdul Hannan, Mohsan, Saqib, etc.

The police locked these accused behind the bars and further investigation was underway.

