Chemical-string seized, nine arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on Saturday claimed to have seized 500 bundles of chemical string and arrested nine accused with kites

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : The police on Saturday claimed to have seized 500 bundles of chemical string and arrested nine accused with kites.

A police spokesman said the police conducted raids in Mustafa Abad, Cchuti D-Ground, Ideal Bakery Chowk, ABC Tower Chowk and at Jhang Road and arrested Daiyal, Zubair, Hamza, Abdul Lateef, Shehbaz, Adnan, Tanzeelur Rehman, Muhsan and Khalid with kites and other items.

The police also recovered more than 500 bundles of chemical-string.