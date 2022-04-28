UrduPoint.com

Chemical Warehouse Catches Fire In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A huge fire broke out in a chemical warehouse located in Hamdard Chowk Township of Lahore on Thursday.

As per details, fire department officials said that no loss of life or injury was reported, however, machinery and other equipment worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes, ptv news Channel reported.

Fire tenders arrived at the spot and extinguished the fire, after which the cooling process started.

Rescue officials said that the incident occurred due to a short circuit.

