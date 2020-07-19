Chemically processed milk seized: factory sealed

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Sunday to have sealed a mini factory for preparing chemically processed milk and seized huge quantity of milk with ghee.

According to PFA sources, a team of PFA raided at a nearby Chak No 34/4-L and found milk and ghee was being prepared with chemicals. The team seized thousands of litre milk, ghee and chemical after sealing the factory.

The owners of factory fled the scene.