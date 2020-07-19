UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chemically Processed Milk Seized: Factory Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Chemically processed milk seized: factory sealed

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Sunday to have sealed a mini factory for preparing chemically processed milk and seized huge quantity of milk with ghee.

According to PFA sources, a team of PFA raided at a nearby Chak No 34/4-L and found milk and ghee was being prepared with chemicals. The team seized thousands of litre milk, ghee and chemical after sealing the factory.

The owners of factory fled the scene.

Related Topics

Punjab Sunday Mini

Recent Stories

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

1 hour ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

2 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.