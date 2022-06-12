Chemicals factory catches fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Fire erupted in a chemicals factory at Sagianw Bypass, Hazrat Ali Road here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 vehicles rushed to the site and started rescue operation.

The fire fighters succeeded to control the ablaze.

However, no loss of life was reported.

Cause behind the fire could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, DC Lahore Omar Sher Chatha took notice of the fire at Saginaw Bypass.

He directed Rescue-1122 and fire brigade to use all resources and control the fire.