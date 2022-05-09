UrduPoint.com

Chemicals, Pharm. Products Exports Witness 29.56 Pc Increase

Published May 09, 2022

Chemicals, Pharm. Products exports witness 29.56 pc increase

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Chemicals and Pharm.Products exports during the first nine months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 29.56 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 2021-22, Chemicals and Pharm. Products worth US $1,093,692 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 844,155 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Plastic Materials increased by 29.

88 percent, worth US $ 303,225 as compared to exports of $233,458 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other Chemicals exports also increased by 46.23 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $598,938 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $403,428.

During the period under review, Pharmaceutical products exports decreased by 3.25 percent, worth US$ 200,529 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 207,269 of the same period of last year.

