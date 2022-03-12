Chemists, drugists call off strike in Poonch

A delegation of chemists and druggists' association of Hajjira and Tatapani called on Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at Tattapani in Kotli district on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) : A delegation of chemists and druggists' association of Hajjira and Tatapani called on Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at Tattapani in Kotli district on Saturday.

The two-member delegation comprised of Senior Vice President Chemist and Druggists Association Sardar Razzaq and President Hajira Chemist Association Majid Khayami, apprised the AJK PM of the reservations of the association.

Qayyum on the occasion assured the visiting delegation that the concerns of the Drugs Association would be addressed soon. On the occasion, the Drug Association also announced to end its strike in Poonch and thanked the AJK PM for taking notice of the issues confronted by the medicine industry.