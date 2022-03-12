UrduPoint.com

Chemists, Drugists Call Off Strike In Poonch

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Chemists, drugists call off strike in Poonch

A delegation of chemists and druggists' association of Hajjira and Tatapani called on Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at Tattapani in Kotli district on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) : A delegation of chemists and druggists' association of Hajjira and Tatapani called on Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at Tattapani in Kotli district on Saturday.

The two-member delegation comprised of Senior Vice President Chemist and Druggists Association Sardar Razzaq and President Hajira Chemist Association Majid Khayami, apprised the AJK PM of the reservations of the association.

Qayyum on the occasion assured the visiting delegation that the concerns of the Drugs Association would be addressed soon. On the occasion, the Drug Association also announced to end its strike in Poonch and thanked the AJK PM for taking notice of the issues confronted by the medicine industry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Drugs Jammu Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Industry

Recent Stories

Khawaja steers Australia to 251 on day 1 of Karach ..

Khawaja steers Australia to 251 on day 1 of Karachi Test

2 minutes ago
 Notorious motorcycle, cattle thief gang busted

Notorious motorcycle, cattle thief gang busted

2 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister orders for timely accomplishmen ..

AJK Prime Minister orders for timely accomplishment of development project

2 minutes ago
 Transporters', traders' problems to be resolved on ..

Transporters', traders' problems to be resolved on priority

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt taking effective measures to promote t ..

Punjab govt taking effective measures to promote tourism: Hasaan Khawar

2 hours ago
 Sectarianism causes death, destruction in society: ..

Sectarianism causes death, destruction in society: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>