Chemists told to maintain medicines stocks

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Health officials have asked chemists in Kot Addu district to ensure availability of all essential medicines at their stores and warned them of legal action in case they resorted to price hike or hoarding.

“No unreasonable raise in price of medicines would be tolerated,” drug inspector Dr. Hassan Habib said.

He appealed the chemists that in the light of ongoing tense situation, it was mandatory for chemists to cooperate with the government and ensure availability of necessary medicines at their stores. They should not hoard the medicines and should avoid raising prices, he said.

APP/shn