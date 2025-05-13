Open Menu

Chenab Club To Be Redesigned On Modern Lines

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Chenab club to be redesigned on modern lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Taking notice of the long-forgotten Chenab Club in Multan, presently giving looks of a dilapidated building, the divisional administration has embarked on redesigning and rehabilitating the recreational facility, located in the heart of the city, with the assistance from private sector.

A first meeting of the divisional administration with the business community and civil society representatives with Chenab Club being the sole agenda, was chaired by Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan, here Tuesday, and matters pertaining to formation of its probable executive body, its proposed new design and how to proceed further with the rehabilitation project were discussed.

The IDAP, the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab, has come up with an initial design for the Chenab Cub, commissioner informed the meeting, according to an official release issued here.

Chenab Club would have facilities like swimming pool, gymnasium, executive lounge, dining hall, residential facilities besides sports facilities including lawn tennis, table tennis, and Bed-Minton areas, and snooker club.

Chenab Club would be transformed into an exemplary recreational facility of this area with the help from private sector, the commissioner said.

A road adjacent to the Chenab Club and nearby Aam Khas park would also beautified under the initiative, he added.

Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Kareem Bakhsh and other officials were also present.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

2 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

2 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

2 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

3 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

15 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

17 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

17 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan