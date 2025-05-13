Chenab club to be redesigned on modern lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Taking notice of the long-forgotten Chenab Club in Multan, presently giving looks of a dilapidated building, the divisional administration has embarked on redesigning and rehabilitating the recreational facility, located in the heart of the city, with the assistance from private sector.

A first meeting of the divisional administration with the business community and civil society representatives with Chenab Club being the sole agenda, was chaired by Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan, here Tuesday, and matters pertaining to formation of its probable executive body, its proposed new design and how to proceed further with the rehabilitation project were discussed.

The IDAP, the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab, has come up with an initial design for the Chenab Cub, commissioner informed the meeting, according to an official release issued here.

Chenab Club would have facilities like swimming pool, gymnasium, executive lounge, dining hall, residential facilities besides sports facilities including lawn tennis, table tennis, and Bed-Minton areas, and snooker club.

Chenab Club would be transformed into an exemplary recreational facility of this area with the help from private sector, the commissioner said.

A road adjacent to the Chenab Club and nearby Aam Khas park would also beautified under the initiative, he added.

Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Kareem Bakhsh and other officials were also present.