Chenab College Prioritizes Quality Education: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:25 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of Education Trust Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, has said that quality education and excellent training of students are the hallmarks of Chenab College Chiniot, which will be maintained without any effort.
He said that making Chenab College a leading institution of the division is a priority.
Presiding over a parent meeting at Chenab College Chiniot, Deputy Commissioner took suggestions from parents to further improve the quality of education at Chenab College and said that joint steps are indispensable in this regard.
On this occasion, parents also gave some opinions regarding the improvement of the education system, on which the deputy commissioner welcomed them.
APP/mha/378
