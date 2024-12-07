Chenab Express timings revised

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The timings of the 136-DN Chenab Express running between Lalamusa and Sargodha will be revised with effect from December 15, 2024.

According to a notification issued by Pakistan Railways office Sargodha on Saturday, the decision was made at the request of M/S Syed Jamil & Company and was approved by the Chief Operating Superintendent of Pakistan Railways.

The revised timings would see the train departing from Lalamusa at 14:15 and arriving in Sargodha at 18:20. The train would make stops at various stations along the route, including Akhtar Karnana, Jaurah Karnana, Dinga, Chak Sher Muhammad, Chilianwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Hariah, Malakwal, Banah Mianwala, Pakhowal, Mona, Ratto Kala, Phularwan, Bhalwal, Ajnala, Mitha Lak, and Sargodha.

The revised timings were communicated to all departments and officials concerned of Pakistan Railways, the spokesman for Pakistan Railway said.