Chenab Express Train Restored

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan Railways has restored 134-Up/135-Down Chenab Express train between Sargodha and Lalamusa from April 14 to facilitate the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has restored 134-Up/135-Down Chenab Express train between Sargodha and Lalamusa from April 14 to facilitate the citizens.

The train will leave Sargodha at 8:00 a.m. and reach Lalamusa at 11:50 a.m while on its return, the train will leave Lalamusa at 3:15 p.m. and reach Sargodha at 7:00 p.m.

The train will comprise 5 economy class coaches and a brake van, says a notificationissued here on Wednesday.

