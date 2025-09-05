Chenab flood pressure eases, further reduction within12 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said the flood wave in River Chenab has started to recede at Head Muhammad Wala and Chenab bridge points.

He informed that water levels also declined at Basti Jhugganwala, Akbar Bund, Sikandari drain, and Shershah Bund.

The emergency gauge at Akbar Bund dropped from 414 feet to 413.5 feet. On his directions, district teams carried out overnight inspections at all bunds.

Except for the Zamindara Bund at Basti Gagran, no breach was reported, he maintained.

According to the DC, the Chenab flood wave is expected to reduce further within the next 12 hours.

In public interest, no breaching decision has yet been taken regarding Head Muhammad Wala Road or Shershah Bund.

He added that the Technical Breaching Committee is reviewing the situation every two hours, while evacuation of residents from flood-hit areas has been intensified.