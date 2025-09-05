Chenab flood pressure to ease further in next 12 hours, minister informed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Punjab education Minister and In-charge Flood Operation Multan Division Rana Sikandar Hayat and other legislators were informed in a briefing here on Friday that flood pressure in Chenab is expected to go down in the next 12 hours as the administration accelerated rescue and relief efforts shifting over 550,000 people and as many cattle heads to safer places across Multan division.

He visited different flood affected areas, relief camps where he, accompanying MPAs Iqbal Siraj, and Osama Fazal, received briefing from officials on rescue and relief operations, level of facilities at relief camps and water level.

Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, RPO Captain (retd) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar and other officials were present.

The minister said that history’s biggest rescue and relief operation was in progress across the riverine belt in Punjab on the orders of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who, he added, was herself visiting flood hit areas and relief camps to personally monitor the relief activities.

Rana Sikandar Hayat heaped praise on all the departments and individuals engaged in rescue and relief operations saying that they are working day and night and have saved lives of thousands of families.

He announced that the Punjab government will fully take care of the affected people and compensate for their losses.

Commissioner Khan said that water level was witnessing decrease in Chenab adding that it has also receded at Basti Jhuggi Wala, Akbar Flood Bund, Sikandri Nalleh, and Shershah Bund. Exactly 93 relief camps were fully operational across the division with all basic facilities and so far over 550,000 people and over 500,000 animals have been shifted to safer places.

DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that except Zamindara Bund in Basti Gagraan, no Spur Bund was breached in Multan district adding that water level in Chenab will go down in next 12 hours.

He added that no decision has so far been taken to breach Head Muhammad Wala Bund and Shershah Bund in the greater public interest, however, added that technical breaching committee was monitoring the water level every two hours.