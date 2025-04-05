CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Chenab Nagar Police Station has traced the blind murder, DSP Circle Lalian Ghazanfar Ali told the media during a press conference that the neighbor accused killed the minor child and threw him from the roof.

On March 26, 2025, Muhammad Haseeb went missing, in which a case was registered under Section 363 of the IPC at Chenab Nagar Police Station.

The body of five-year-old Muhammad Haseeb was found in a plot near the house, senior police officers including DPO Abdullah Ahmed reached the spot.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed formed a special team to trace the unknown accused under the supervision of DS Circle Lalian.

The police team SHO Chenab Nagar Police Station Sub-Inspector Shabbir Qamar, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam, ASI Nasrullah Khan and officials traced the blind murder.

The police team arrested the accused Mehrina Kanwal with the help of modern technology and human intelligence. Accused Mehrina Kanwal killed a young child Muhammad Haseeb over a previous grudge and threw him off the roof. By ensuring a quality investigation, the accused involved in the murder will be brought to justice.: Justice will be ensured at all costs. A reward has been announced for the police team by DPO Abdullah Ahmed.