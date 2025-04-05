Open Menu

Chenab Nagar Police Station Has Traced The Blind Murder

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Chenab Nagar Police Station has traced the blind murder

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Chenab Nagar Police Station has traced the blind murder, DSP Circle Lalian Ghazanfar Ali told the media during a press conference that the neighbor accused killed the minor child and threw him from the roof.

On March 26, 2025, Muhammad Haseeb went missing, in which a case was registered under Section 363 of the IPC at Chenab Nagar Police Station.

The body of five-year-old Muhammad Haseeb was found in a plot near the house, senior police officers including DPO Abdullah Ahmed reached the spot.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed formed a special team to trace the unknown accused under the supervision of DS Circle Lalian.

The police team SHO Chenab Nagar Police Station Sub-Inspector Shabbir Qamar, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam, ASI Nasrullah Khan and officials traced the blind murder.

The police team arrested the accused Mehrina Kanwal with the help of modern technology and human intelligence. Accused Mehrina Kanwal killed a young child Muhammad Haseeb over a previous grudge and threw him off the roof. By ensuring a quality investigation, the accused involved in the murder will be brought to justice.: Justice will be ensured at all costs. A reward has been announced for the police team by DPO Abdullah Ahmed.

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in Fe ..

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025

16 minutes ago
 First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla ..

First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

1 hour ago
 FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Jap ..

FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments

1 hour ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's F ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians

2 hours ago
 Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartph ..

Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All

2 hours ago
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photo ..

TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era

2 hours ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Ad ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hou ..

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 UAE maintained its rising performance in global co ..

UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025

4 hours ago
 European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan nex ..

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan