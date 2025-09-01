Open Menu

Chenab River Expected To Witness Big Surge Monday-Tuesday Midnight

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Chenab river expected to witness big surge Monday-Tuesday midnight

Chenab river is expected to witness a surge in flood tonight, the Monday-Tuesday midnight, and all arrangements were ready to cope with the situation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chenab river is expected to witness a surge in flood tonight, the Monday-Tuesday midnight, and all arrangements were ready to cope with the situation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia expressed these views at a press conference as part of a briefing to the media on the prevailing flood situation.

The DC said that a flood wave of river Chenab would enter Muzaffargarh limits from Jowana Bangla tonight and was expected to remain in the district for four days. He added that no decision had yet been taken regarding breaching the Doaba and Rohari dykes.

He urged citizens to ignore rumors and strictly follow district administration’s instructions.

DPO Ghazanfar Ali Shah assured that police teams had been deployed in riverine areas and relief camps to protect the lives and property of flood victims. “No attempt of theft or looting will go unpunished,” he warned.

MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia appealed to residents of vulnerable areas to cooperate to ensure timely evacuation to avoid major losses. He said the government was extending all possible facilities to shift affected families to safer places.

Recent Stories

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

2 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

9 minutes ago
 547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods ..

547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms

3 minutes ago
 Punjab government utilizing all resources for pris ..

Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed

3 minutes ago
 Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: ..

Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: Dr. Rizwan

3 minutes ago
PDMA provides relief goods in flood affected, pron ..

PDMA provides relief goods in flood affected, prone areas of Sindh

3 minutes ago
 CDA clears flooded areas after heavy rainfall in I ..

CDA clears flooded areas after heavy rainfall in Islamabad

3 minutes ago
 NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1 ..

NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1500 years since Holy Prophet� ..

8 minutes ago
 Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit area ..

Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit areas

8 minutes ago
 HWSC's HR officer initiates action against default ..

HWSC's HR officer initiates action against defaulting consumers

8 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit

PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan