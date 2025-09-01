Chenab river expected to witness big surge Monday-Tuesday midnight

Chenab river is expected to witness a surge in flood tonight, the Monday-Tuesday midnight, and all arrangements were ready to cope with the situation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chenab river is expected to witness a surge in flood tonight, the Monday-Tuesday midnight, and all arrangements were ready to cope with the situation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia expressed these views at a press conference as part of a briefing to the media on the prevailing flood situation.

The DC said that a flood wave of river Chenab would enter Muzaffargarh limits from Jowana Bangla tonight and was expected to remain in the district for four days. He added that no decision had yet been taken regarding breaching the Doaba and Rohari dykes.

He urged citizens to ignore rumors and strictly follow district administration’s instructions.

DPO Ghazanfar Ali Shah assured that police teams had been deployed in riverine areas and relief camps to protect the lives and property of flood victims. “No attempt of theft or looting will go unpunished,” he warned.

MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia appealed to residents of vulnerable areas to cooperate to ensure timely evacuation to avoid major losses. He said the government was extending all possible facilities to shift affected families to safer places.