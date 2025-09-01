Chenab River Expected To Witness Big Surge Monday-Tuesday Midnight
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Chenab river is expected to witness a surge in flood tonight, the Monday-Tuesday midnight, and all arrangements were ready to cope with the situation
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chenab river is expected to witness a surge in flood tonight, the Monday-Tuesday midnight, and all arrangements were ready to cope with the situation.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia expressed these views at a press conference as part of a briefing to the media on the prevailing flood situation.
The DC said that a flood wave of river Chenab would enter Muzaffargarh limits from Jowana Bangla tonight and was expected to remain in the district for four days. He added that no decision had yet been taken regarding breaching the Doaba and Rohari dykes.
He urged citizens to ignore rumors and strictly follow district administration’s instructions.
DPO Ghazanfar Ali Shah assured that police teams had been deployed in riverine areas and relief camps to protect the lives and property of flood victims. “No attempt of theft or looting will go unpunished,” he warned.
MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia appealed to residents of vulnerable areas to cooperate to ensure timely evacuation to avoid major losses. He said the government was extending all possible facilities to shift affected families to safer places.
Recent Stories
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms
Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed
Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: Dr. Rizwan
PDMA provides relief goods in flood affected, prone areas of Sindh
CDA clears flooded areas after heavy rainfall in Islamabad
NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1500 years since Holy Prophet� ..
Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit areas
HWSC's HR officer initiates action against defaulting consumers
PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality2 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth9 minutes ago
-
547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms3 minutes ago
-
Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed3 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: Dr. Rizwan3 minutes ago
-
PDMA provides relief goods in flood affected, prone areas of Sindh3 minutes ago
-
CDA clears flooded areas after heavy rainfall in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1500 years since Holy Prophet’s birth8 minutes ago
-
Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit areas8 minutes ago
-
HWSC's HR officer initiates action against defaulting consumers8 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit8 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ task to imbue young with spirit of patriotism: CM Bugti9 minutes ago