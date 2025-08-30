Chenab River Floods Chiniot, Thousands Affected
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Chenab River has reached a historic high flood tide of 855,500 cusecs in Chiniot, with the water level continuously decreasing. Currently, the water flow in the Chenab River at Chiniot is 448,500 cusecs and is expected to decrease further, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Saturday.
According to the details, the district administration has shifted over 35,000 people to safer places, and 12 flood relief camps are fully functional, providing accommodation, treatment, and other facilities to the affected families.
Sources of district administration further revealed that Assistant Commissioners are distributing food to the affected people, while Rescue 1122 relief teams have shifted 723 people and 126 animals to safe places. The teams are continuously working in the Chenab River and adjacent villages to provide immediate rescue and assistance to stranded people. The district administration, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, is playing a full role in relief activities, as instructed by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The flood has caused extensive damage, with hundreds of settlements, houses, schools, and government offices submerged.
Thousands of acres of standing crops were severely affected, and over 100 villages were submerged due to the Chenab River flood. Some of the most affected villages include Shahabal, Mandi Heer, Chirag, Jasrat, Bukhari, and Lodia.
The district administration has imposed a flood emergency, and all departments, including Rescue 1122, Livestock Department, Irrigation Department, and police, have been alerted.
According to Zafar Iqbal Wattoo, Chief Executive Officer of the District education Authority Chiniot, 95 schools were damaged in the flood-affected areas. However, the damage to buildings and infrastructure will be estimated after the water recedes. Fortunately, the school staff had shifted valuable records to safer places ahead of time, minimizing the loss.
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal has appealed to the flood victims to come to the relief camps, where food, health facilities, and fodder for animals are being provided. The situation is dire, and the district administration is working tirelessly to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the flood.
APP/mha/378
