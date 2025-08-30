Open Menu

Chenab River Floods Chiniot, Thousands Affected

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Chenab river floods Chiniot, thousands affected

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Chenab River has reached a historic high flood tide of 855,500 cusecs in Chiniot, with the water level continuously decreasing. Currently, the water flow in the Chenab River at Chiniot is 448,500 cusecs and is expected to decrease further, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Saturday.

According to the details, the district administration has shifted over 35,000 people to safer places, and 12 flood relief camps are fully functional, providing accommodation, treatment, and other facilities to the affected families.

Sources of district administration further revealed that Assistant Commissioners are distributing food to the affected people, while Rescue 1122 relief teams have shifted 723 people and 126 animals to safe places. The teams are continuously working in the Chenab River and adjacent villages to provide immediate rescue and assistance to stranded people. The district administration, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, is playing a full role in relief activities, as instructed by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The flood has caused extensive damage, with hundreds of settlements, houses, schools, and government offices submerged.

Thousands of acres of standing crops were severely affected, and over 100 villages were submerged due to the Chenab River flood. Some of the most affected villages include Shahabal, Mandi Heer, Chirag, Jasrat, Bukhari, and Lodia.

The district administration has imposed a flood emergency, and all departments, including Rescue 1122, Livestock Department, Irrigation Department, and police, have been alerted.

According to Zafar Iqbal Wattoo, Chief Executive Officer of the District education Authority Chiniot, 95 schools were damaged in the flood-affected areas. However, the damage to buildings and infrastructure will be estimated after the water recedes. Fortunately, the school staff had shifted valuable records to safer places ahead of time, minimizing the loss.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal has appealed to the flood victims to come to the relief camps, where food, health facilities, and fodder for animals are being provided. The situation is dire, and the district administration is working tirelessly to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the flood.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

20 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

20 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

20 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

20 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

20 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

20 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

20 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

20 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan