Chenab, Tavi, Jammu rivers in flood in Sialkot region

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) ::Rivers Chenab, Jammu and Tavi remained in medium and low level flood during the last 24 hours, according to Agriculture Department and Meteorological Department sources on Thursday.

In River Chenab, there was 198m161 cusecs of water upstream and 188,161 cusecs downstream floodwater at Head Marala-Sialkot on Thursday.

The water level continued soaring in River Tavi and River Jammu also due to ongoing spell of heavy rains in the region and even in the catchments areas in neighbouring occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Flood Control Office Sialkot, The River Chenab has total capacity of 1100,000 cusecs of water at Head Marala-Sialkot.

Also, there was low level flood in River Tavi and River Jammu on Thursday.

There was 18,467 cusecs of floodwater in River Tavi with total capacity of 30,000 cusecs, while there was 10,064 cusecs of floodwater in River Jammu at Head Marala-Sialkot here.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir visited the River Chenab and reviewed the flood situation there.

The DC said that flood situation was deteriorating in rivers Chenab,Tavi and Jammu at Head Marala and even in the seasonal Naullahs Aik, Dek, Bhed and Palkhu in and around the Sialkot city.

The DC said that red alerted had been issued in Sialkot district round-the-clock.