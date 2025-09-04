Chenab Witnesses Ceaseless Surge With Flood Wave From Ravi Awaited: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, leading a technical committee of experts, paid visits to Chenab bridge and Shershah protection Bund here on Thursday as Chenab level continued to rise with a flood wave from Ravi still awaited.
The DC and breaching committee members inspected the Chenab flood Bund and took briefing from officials.
Residents living near Shershah Flood Bund said, they were witnessing surge in water level since early Wednesday when flood wave touched Shershah Bund and since then, except for a brief period of reduction, water level was rising ceaselessly.
DC said that guage at Garray Wala Chowk indicating level at 414 showed a rising trend.
The existing level was only three points below the critical level of 417. He said that expected arrival of a flood wave from Ravi may worsen the situation.
Waseem Hamid Sindhu, however, added that the breaching committee was on board regarding the option of breaching Head Muhammad Wala Bund to divert flow when needed. An appropriate decision would be taken at the right time, DC said adding that saving lives from ongoing floods was the top most priority.
He said, over 400,000 people have already been shifted to safer places in Multan district so far and efforts were being made to increase the number of relief camps and their capacity.
