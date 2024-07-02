Cheque Distribution Ceremony Held:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A cheque distribution ceremony for families of overseas Pakistanis was held at DC office on Tuesday.
The chief guest of the ceremony was the Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya.
The DC distributed cheques worth Rs 27 million among family member of nine overseas.
The DC Khalid Javed Goraya said that overseas nationals were our asset and they were playing key role in remittance of the country.
Punjab government was ensuring the rights of the overseas on a priority, he added.
Recent Stories
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects desilting of storm sever19 seconds ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned news reader Abdus Salam observed10 minutes ago
-
Railways all set to launch ‘Summer Vacation Special Train’ on July 510 minutes ago
-
Newly elected SIAL chairman,VC assume the charge10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 630 kg drugs in four operations10 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation seeks early release of Kashmiri prisoners30 minutes ago
-
School roof collapses in Swat, several students injured40 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary measures being introduced in education sector; minister40 minutes ago
-
OEC to export nurses staff to Saudi Arabia40 minutes ago
-
Raja Fateh Kiani urges youth to contribute to country’s economic development1 hour ago
-
Motorway police reunite lost boy with mother1 hour ago
-
PR earned record high revenue in year 2023-24, Railway passengers facilitating with state-of-the-art ..1 hour ago