Cheque distribution ceremony held:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A cheque distribution ceremony for families of overseas Pakistanis was held at DC office on Tuesday.

The chief guest of the ceremony was the Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya.

The DC distributed cheques worth Rs 27 million among family member of nine overseas.

The DC Khalid Javed Goraya said that overseas nationals were our asset and they were playing key role in remittance of the country.

Punjab government was ensuring the rights of the overseas on a priority, he added.