Cheque Distribution Ceremony Held At DIGP Office Nawabshah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Parvez Ahmed Chandio, a cheque distribution ceremony was held at the DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office.
During the ceremony, DSP Complaint SBA Range, Azizullah Morio, distributed cheques amounting to Rs. 4,060,020 among 62 personnel from the three districts of the range. As per program, Emergency Relief: Rs. 550,000 were distributed in 6 cases while the Retirement Grant: Rs. 1,135,020 was distributed in 27 cases, the Marriage Grant/Gift: Rs. 2,375,000 were distributed in 29 cases. Mohammad Bakhsh Rind, the Accountant of SBA Range Office, was also present at the occasion.
Later, DIG, issued high-security alerts to all SSPs of the range in light of Jumu'atul Wida, Youm-e-Quds, and Shab-e-Qadr.
Considering the current security situation in the country, he directed officials to ensure foolproof security by deploying additional police personnel at major mosques, imambargahs, and Jamaat Khanas across the districts.
He also instructed for Increasing monitoring at key intersections, routes, and entry/exit points through intensified police patrolling and strengthening random snap checking at police stations to enhance security measures.
DIG instructed for maintaining constant coordination with the organizers of Youm-e-Quds rallies to ensure their timely and secure execution. DIG also instructed for deploying plainclothes police officers to monitor suspicious elements and anti-social activities, and implementing strict security arrangements for night gatherings and Quran completion ceremonies.
DIGP SBA Range emphasized the importance of proactive measures to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.
