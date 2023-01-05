UrduPoint.com

Cheque Distribution Ceremony Held At Police Line

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Cheque distribution ceremony held at police line

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A ceremony was organized at police line to distribute amount of the investigation bill through cheques among the investigating officers here on Thursday.

In which the DPO Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz distributed cheques of Rs 700,000 among investigation officers in order to improve the quality of investigation and to eradicate corruption from the department On this occasion, DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz said that all officers and personnel should work with spirit of service for provision of justice to the people.

He directed the officers to keep in mind the merit in investigation cases. The complaint of taking bribery from people in the name of investigation would not be tolerated at all,he warned.

The investigation officers should treat the people with good behavior and should concentrate on improving the quality of investigation affairs, he added.

