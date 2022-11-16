UrduPoint.com

Cheque Distribution Ceremony Of Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship Program Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Cheque distribution ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship Program held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A cheque distribution ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship Program 2022-23 was held which would benefit 100 students of Hindu and Sikh community under the auspices of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

ETPB Chairman Habib ur Rehman Gilani and other board members gave cheques to the students who had come from all over the country.

It could be stated here that the Board had approved increasing the number of students from 50 to 100 under which the candidates were selected on the merit policy. The board chairman told media that students will be given Rs 10,000 per month as scholarship, while initially a cheque of Rs 30,000 per person was given.

Hindu, Sikh community persons, board members, Secretary PMEIF Rana Muhammad Arif, Zeeshan Gursi and other officers were present on the occasion.

The students expressed appreciation on the steps taken for their academic needs.

