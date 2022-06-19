Cheque of Rs 1 mln grant-in-aid given to Dadu Press Club

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 million to President Dadu Press Club Sabir Bhand.

In a statement released here on Sunday, the director said that Government of Sindh was attaching top priority towards the welfare of journalists and that allocation of grant-in-aid for press clubs and other journalistic bodies was aimed at ensuring facilities to journalists.

He urged the journalistic bodies to spend this amount only for the welfare of their members.

The President Dadu Press Club thanked Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon for the grant to the press club.