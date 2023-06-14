Cheques disbursed among investigation officers

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran,Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Farhan Ahmed distributed cheques amounting to Rs 2.

41 million among investigation officers under investigation cost here in a ceremony held at DPO office on Wednesday.

While addressing,SP Investigation Farhan Ahmed directed officers concerned to utilize the expenses for early completion of investigations of the cases.

He asked them to complete investigation of cases at the earliest in order to provide justice to masses. He also urged them to cooperate with the complainant and solve their issues on merit.