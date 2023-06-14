UrduPoint.com

Cheques Disbursed Among Investigation Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Cheques disbursed among investigation officers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran,Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Farhan Ahmed distributed cheques amounting to Rs 2.

41 million among investigation officers under investigation cost here in a ceremony held at DPO office on Wednesday.

While addressing,SP Investigation Farhan Ahmed directed officers concerned to utilize the expenses for early completion of investigations of the cases.

He asked them to complete investigation of cases at the earliest in order to provide justice to masses. He also urged them to cooperate with the complainant and solve their issues on merit.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UN assures to help Pakistan in dealing with impact ..

UN assures to help Pakistan in dealing with impacts of approaching cyclone Bipar ..

26 minutes ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes Pak, US partnership in skil ..

Masood Khan emphasizes Pak, US partnership in skill development, quality control

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best ..

MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best diabetes awareness poster des ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.