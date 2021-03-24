UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cheques Disbursed Under "Artist Support Fund"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Cheques disbursed under

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Director Sahiwal arts council Dr.Syed Riaz Hamdani distributed cheques of financial assistant among two local deserving artists under Chief Minister "Artist Support Fund".

While addressing the cheque distributing ceremony held here at his office on Wednesday,he said the CM took this initiative with objective to provide full financial aid to families of the deserving artists.

He added that the candidates were shortlisted by the committee formed at provincial level.

The director gave cheque of Rs.50,000 each to local singers-Naeem Mehdi and Riaz Ahmed Qadri.

On the occasion, Assistant director Wasim Akram Joya and Ilyas Akbar were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Wasim Akram Sahiwal

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

16 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

23 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

37 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

46 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

59 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.