Cheques Disbursed Under "Artist Support Fund"

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Director Sahiwal arts council Dr.Syed Riaz Hamdani distributed cheques of financial assistant among two local deserving artists under Chief Minister "Artist Support Fund".

While addressing the cheque distributing ceremony held here at his office on Wednesday,he said the CM took this initiative with objective to provide full financial aid to families of the deserving artists.

He added that the candidates were shortlisted by the committee formed at provincial level.

The director gave cheque of Rs.50,000 each to local singers-Naeem Mehdi and Riaz Ahmed Qadri.

On the occasion, Assistant director Wasim Akram Joya and Ilyas Akbar were also present.