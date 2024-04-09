Cheques distributed among 115 people

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) District Chairman Bait-ul-Maal Committee Chaudhry Shakeel Ahmed distributed cheques among

115 deserving people on Tuesday.

He said that the Baitul-Mal Committee was trying to serve the poor and was fulfilling its duty

to deliver the right to the deserving by transparent distribution of assistance.

Secretary/Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, Vice Chairman Malik Ahsan

and members were also present.