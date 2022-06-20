Cheques distributed among 88 deserving SBBU graduates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Under financial assistance scheme of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, 88 poor and deserving male and female students were disbursed cheques from government Zakat Fund.

According to Financial Aid Officer of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Noushad Ahmed Shaikh, with the best efforts of Vice Chancellor SBBU Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani these cheques were disbursed to highlight the outstanding educational performance of students.

The cheques disbursing program was also attended by Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Najamuddin Mangi, Ashfaque Rahujo, Asif Ali Zardari and others.