Cheques distributed among 99 police personnel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Shaheed Benazirabad Nazhar Nawaz Shaikh on Monday chaired a meeting of Police Welfare Committee attended by Additional DIG Police Mukhtar Ali Solangi and Senior Superintendents of Police of Districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze.

The DIG Mazhar Nawaz distributed cheques of Rs.35,30,100 among 99 police personnel from the Police Welfare Fund. Out of these police personnel, five employees were paid Rs2,50,000 under immediate relief, 62 policemen were paid Rs.16,80,100 under retirement grant and cheques of Rs.16,00,000 were distributed among 32 police employees under Marriage Grant.