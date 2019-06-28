Cheques distributed among children of police martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Bannu police distributed cheques among hundreds of children of police martyrs in a special ceremony held at Police Line here Friday. On this occasion, Additional SP Tauheed Gandapur and DSP Headquarter Ateeq Hussain distributed hundreds of thousands cash assistance among children of police

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the Additional SP said we standing all the time with families of those who have sacrificed their lives for our today and tomorrow.

He said those who could not attend the ceremony would be presented cash assistance at their door steps. He said that the children of the heirs would be provided free education for which a school would be established at Police Line.