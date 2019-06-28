UrduPoint.com
Cheques Distributed Among Children Of Police Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:17 PM

Bannu police distributed cheques among hundreds of children of police martyrs in a special ceremony held at Police Line here Friday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Bannu police distributed cheques among hundreds of children of police martyrs in a special ceremony held at Police Line here Friday. On this occasion, Additional SP Tauheed Gandapur and DSP Headquarter Ateeq Hussain distributed hundreds of thousands cash assistance among children of police martyrs.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the Additional SP said we standing all the time with families of those who have sacrificed their lives for our today and tomorrow.

He said those who could not attend the ceremony would be presented cash assistance at their door steps. He said that the children of the heirs would be provided free education for which a school would be established at Police Line.

More Stories From Pakistan

