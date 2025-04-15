Cheques distributed among Christian families

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim distributed cheques for Rs30 million among 200 deserving Christian families so that the families could celebrate Ester with religious enthusiasm.

Each family was given a cheque for Rs15,000. DC Muhammad Wasim said that the government believed in religious freedom and was working on a war-footing to uplift the community. He also congratulated the community on Ester.