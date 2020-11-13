Cheques distributed among deserving families

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The financial support of Rs 440,000 was distributed among deserving families of Samundri and Tandlianwala on Friday.

A cheque distribution ceremony was held at the Municipal Committee office, Samundri.

Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan gave cheques among the women while DD Social Welfare Farooq Butt and others were also present.

The AC said the financial aid from the Punjab Baitul Mall was being distributed amongdeserving segments of the society to ease their financial problems.