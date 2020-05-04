Cheques distributed among deserving persons by Baitul Maal

Cheques of financial aid were distributed among deserving and special persons by District Baitul Maal Bahawalpur here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Cheques of financial aid were distributed among deserving and special persons by District Baitul Maal Bahawalpur here on Monday.

A function was held in this connection at Baitul Maal office. Cheques of total amount up to the tune of Rs 605,000 were distributed.

Chairman Baitul Maal Committee Bahawalpur Salahudin Jilani, Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa and others gave cheques to the deserving persons.