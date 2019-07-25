UrduPoint.com
Cheques Distributed Among Deserving Students Of UAF Sub-campus Burewala

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Cheques distributed among deserving students of UAF sub-campus Burewala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) ::Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dr. Muhammad Ashraf distributed cheques to deserving students of UAF sub-campus Burewala under the Prime Minister Fee Reimbursement Scheme.

As many as 624 students of sub-campus were benefiting from the scheme and Rs 36 million were being disbursed among the deserving students there. The disbursement will be completed in two weeks.

The vice chancellor was flanked by Principal Dr Sajid Mehmood and other notables.

UAF Vice Chancellor said, "The country population comprises a large number of youth and we have to provide technical as well as professional education for a better future.

" He said that present government had taken many initiatives to promote education at the national level in order to compete with the rest of world.

He said that tangible steps were being taken to improve the quality of education at the campus. He said that new demand driven degree programs would also be started. He hoped that the sub-campus would emerge as future university.

He also planted saplings there in order to turn the campus into a lush green area.

