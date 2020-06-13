UrduPoint.com
Cheques Distributed Among Families Of Martyred Cops

Sat 13th June 2020 | 09:13 PM

Cheques distributed among families of martyred cops

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry distributed cheques among the families of various police employees who had died during service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry distributed cheques among the families of various police employees who had died during service.

A formal ceremony was held where the CPO Faisalabad distributed cheques worth Rs. 9.5 million.

He said that the Police Department would not forget its brave jawans who died during service or were martyred while taking action against criminals.

The CPO gave away cheques worth Rs.1.9 million each to the families of the late constables Maqbool Ahmad, Allah Rakha, Muzammal Shah, Bakhtiyar Ali and Mudassar Hussain.

